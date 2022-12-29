2 pedestrians dead after hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night of Fremont and 4th Street.

Police said they responded around 7:40 p.m. Information from officers suggests that two pedestrians were crossing the street.

As they were crossing, a vehicle traveling northbound on 4th Street hit the pedestrians and failed to stop.

"One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The second pedestrian died at the hospital."

Traffic units responded and are conducting the investigation. 4th street will remain closed from Carson and Ogden according to police.

This investigation is ongoing, check back later for updates.