Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

2 pedestrians dead after hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street, Las Vegas police say

Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.40.03 PM.png
RTC
2 pedestrians dead after hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street, Las Vegas police say
Screen Shot 2022-12-28 at 9.40.03 PM.png
Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 00:41:20-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night of Fremont and 4th Street.

Police said they responded around 7:40 p.m. Information from officers suggests that two pedestrians were crossing the street.

As they were crossing, a vehicle traveling northbound on 4th Street hit the pedestrians and failed to stop.

"One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The second pedestrian died at the hospital."

Traffic units responded and are conducting the investigation. 4th street will remain closed from Carson and Ogden according to police.

This investigation is ongoing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH