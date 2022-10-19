Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

1person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

Police lights
KTNV
Police lights
Posted at 8:19 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 11:19:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on Centennial Center "lost control and collided into a tree."

Both occupants were transported to an area hospital, where one was pronounced deceased. The other was said to be in critical condition.

Centennial Center Boulevard is closed between Ann Road and Azure Drive while detectives investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH