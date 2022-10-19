1person killed, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into tree in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard just before 6:40 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on Centennial Center "lost control and collided into a tree."

Both occupants were transported to an area hospital, where one was pronounced deceased. The other was said to be in critical condition.

Centennial Center Boulevard is closed between Ann Road and Azure Drive while detectives investigate.