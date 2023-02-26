19-year-old dies in car crash near Desert Bloom Park, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a 19-year-old died in a car crash Saturday night in the south, central part of the valley.

Police responded to the area of South Maryland Parkway north of East Wigwam Avenue Saturday around 10:48 p.m.

Police said that a 47-year-old man, Keith Gardner, was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Maryland Parkway, about to approach E. Wigwam Avenue.

This was where a Subaru was stopped southbound on Maryland Parkway at East Wigwam Avenue for a red light.

"A collision occurred when the Mercedes-Benz drifted left over the concrete center median, south of the intersection," police said. "The front of the Mercedes-Benz struck the front of the Subaru, redirecting it north."

The Mercedes finally stopped when it crashed into a metal light pole before coming to rest in Desert Bloom Park.

Police said Gardner had critical injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

The Subaru had three occupants inside the vehicle. The driver was identified as an 18-year-old, and the two passengers were both 19-year-old men. The driver of the Subaru had minor injuries according to police. Both passengers were transported to Sunrise Hospital. One 19-year-old died at the hospital according to police, and the other has "substantial" injuries.

"The passenger's death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."