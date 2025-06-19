Watch Now
17-year-old dead after motorcycle crash in northwest valley, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead after a Wednesday night wreck in the northwest valley.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Moccasin Road east of Durango Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was speeding east on Moccasin when the driver hit a concrete barrier on the east end of the road, police said.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the 17-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The motorcyclist’s death marked the 80th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

