Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

15-year-old on bicycle hit by car, critically injured in Spring Valley

Virus Outbreak Hospitalizations
John Locher/AP
An ambulance is parked at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2020. Spikes of the coronavirus are hitting spots around the United States, forcing public health officials to scramble to ensure there are enough hospital beds to accommodate the sick. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Virus Outbreak Hospitalizations
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 16:34:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 15-year-old has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car early Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police say the teen was riding a bicycle eastbound on Rochelle Avenue near Cimarron Road at approximately 5:42 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a white Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Cimarron, approaching the intersection with Rochelle.

"A collision occurred when the bicyclist entered the path of travel of the Ford," police stated.

Emergency medical personnel transported the teen to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the Ford remained at the crash scene and "did not display any signs of impairment."

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH