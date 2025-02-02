1 pedestrian dead following car crash near Desert Inn and Pawnee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a fatal crash Sunday morning near Desert Inn Road and Pawnee Drive.

LVMPD said around 12:03 a.m., a Nissan sedan struck a pedestrian that was walking outside the marked crosswalk.

Upon arrival, LVMPD said medical personnel determined the pedestrian was beyond resuscitation and stopped life-saving efforts. The driver of the Nissan remained on the scene, and police said they were not impaired.

This incident marks the 17th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.