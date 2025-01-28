Watch Now
1 motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash in southwest valley on Blue Diamond

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in the southwest valley, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Around 7:09 p.m., LVMPD said two motorcyclists were hit by several vehicles near Blue Diamond Road and South Shaumber Road. Police said one motorcyclist died at the scene from their injuries.

Police said the two motorcyles were driving eastbound on Blue Diamond with one of them collided with the rear of a vehicle also going eastbound.

Blue Diamond Road will be closed from Hualapai Way to SR 159 for the next several hours as responders investigate and clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

