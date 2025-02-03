1 dead in rollover crash on I-15 southbound at mile marker 101, Nevada Highway Patrol says

(KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 southbound at Mile Marker 101, between Las Vegas and Mesquite.

Highway Patrol said there are no road closures as the crash is located on the west side of the interstate in the desert.

Authorities said they responded to the crash around 3:29 p.m. The preliminary information, according to NHP, showed a single pickup truck was involved in a rollover crash. Authorities confirmed one adult male died at the scene.

NHP are advising drivers to remain cautious as they travel through the area.