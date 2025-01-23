1 dead in rollover crash near Harry Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is dead following a rollover crash near Harry Reid airport, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area southbound on Paradise Road from Tropicana Avenue for the next several hours as crews investigate and clear the scene.

Travelers needing to access the airport can do so by taking Russell or the Airport Connecter from the 215.

Traffic cam of the scene

[Traffic Cam] Fatal crash scene at Paradise Road and Kitty Hawk Way on Jan. 22, 2025

LVMPD said the vehicle lost control while going southbound on Paradise and rolled over, hitting several vehicles. They said the driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

LVMPD said several others on the scene were taken to the hosptial to be treated for minor injuries.

LVMPD said they do not know if impairment is a factor at this time.