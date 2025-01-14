1 dead following car crash in the south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead following a car crash in the south valley on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash happened around 7:41 a.m. on East Warm Springs Road, east of Burnham Avenue.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witness statements revealed a 2023 Ford F-150 truck traveling westbound on Warm Springs. A 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on a private drive, exiting onto Warm Springs. As the Toyota exited, the Ford collided with the vehicle's left side, redirecting it to the west.

Emergency responders took the driver of the Toyota to Sunrise Hospital. LVMPD said despite life-saving efforts, the woman died from her injuries.

LVMPD said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not impaired.

This collision marks the 5th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.