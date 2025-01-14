Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

1 dead following car crash in the south valley

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead following a car crash in the south valley on Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police said the crash happened around 7:41 a.m. on East Warm Springs Road, east of Burnham Avenue.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and witness statements revealed a 2023 Ford F-150 truck traveling westbound on Warm Springs. A 2006 Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on a private drive, exiting onto Warm Springs. As the Toyota exited, the Ford collided with the vehicle's left side, redirecting it to the west.

Emergency responders took the driver of the Toyota to Sunrise Hospital. LVMPD said despite life-saving efforts, the woman died from her injuries.

LVMPD said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not impaired.

This collision marks the 5th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH