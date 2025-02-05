1 dead after single-vehicle rollover near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a rollover crash on Jan. 30 near Red Rock Canyon, Nevada Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

NHP said around 7:08 p.m. on Jan. 30, state troopers responded to a crash near State Route 150 and mile marker 12, just north of Scene Loop Drive in Clark County.



NHP said their preliminary investigation told them a BMW utility vehicle failed to maintain it's travel lane, crossed into the centerline raised markers and then over-corrected, loosing control of the vehicle.

Authorities said the BMW rotated clockwise and left the roadway and overturned. They said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

NHP identified the driver as 21-year-old Branden Tyler Carl of Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol Region One (South) said this marks their 7th fatal traffic investiation of 2025.