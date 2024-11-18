1 dead after hit-and-run in North Las Vegas, police searching for vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run collision early Monday morning.

Police said the collision involved a black Lexus sedan and the pedestrian around Las Vegas Boulevard North and Williams Avenue.

Police said they responded around 4:38 a.m. and located a 48-year-old male pedestrian in the roadway with apparent critical injuries. They said when medical personnel arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead.

The driver of the black Lexus sedan fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators with the NLVPD Major Collision Investigation Unit said they determined the pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North at the intersection on Williams Avenue in the marked crosswalk. The Lexus sedan was going northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard at a high rate of speed, approaching Williams Avenue, when he struck the pedestrian.

Investigators said they believe the suspect vehicle is a black 2007-2009 Lexus LS 460 and will have significant front and left damage.

Below are images of the suspect vehicle, provided by NLVPD.

North Las Vegas Police Department Suspect Vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 2024.

North Las Vegas Police Department Suspect Vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas on Nov. 18, 2024.

North Las Vegas Police Department Pictured is a 2008 Lexus LS 460. This is a reference picture and not the actual suspect vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.