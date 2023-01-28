1 dead, 6 injured in multi-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and six have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas police.

At 12:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police say officers responded to the accident at Cabana Drive and east Desert Inn Road involving a sedan and an SUV.

Cabana Drive between Desert Inn and Twain has been currently closed and all restrictions will remain in place until the accident is cleared.

Fatal detectives have been requested and will assume the investigation, which will remain under the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

Check back later for updates.