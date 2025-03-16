1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash on Lee Canyon Road, police say

Update | 7:12 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said Lee Canyon Road from US-95 is now reopen.



Update | 5:23 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol have provided more details on a fatal rollover crash on Lee Canyon Road.

NHP said they were called to a single-vehicle crash going eastbound on Lee Canyon Road around 2:22 p.m. They said one adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, and one adult woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NHP said Lee Canyon Road will be closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time as they work on their investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon Road at US-95 is closed due to a rollover crash according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department.

If you're driving up to or leaving Lee Canyon, RTC said to use other routes (Kyle Canyon Road & Deer Creek Road).

Police said Lee Canyon Road will be closed as responders work to clear the area and investigate the scene.

Details are very limited, but LVMPD tells us that a driver is deceased.

Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police for more information.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.