1 dead, 1 hospitalized after scooter and vehicle collision in southwest valley: LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police said they are investigating a fatal collision on West Warm Springs Road and South Torrey Pines Drive in the southwest valley.

LVMPD said the collision involved a vehicle and two scooters. Both riders of the scooters were taken to a local hospital where police say one died of their injuries.

LVMPD said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Impairment is not suspected at this time.

The roadway will be closed for the next several hours. Please avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

