1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in the northeast valley, Metro police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday night in the northeast valley.

Around 7:44 p.m., Metro police said they responded to a crash in the area around East Carey Avenue and North Pecos Road.



Metro police said one car was driving westbound on Carey at an excessive speed before it lost control and crashed.

Police said the driver died and one passenger has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Avoid the area for the next several hours as investigators work the scene.