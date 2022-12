LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a special day at the rodeo Thursday, as the Exceptional Rodeo kicked off this morning for kids with special needs.

Adam Daurio, the principal of the Exceptional Rodeo, says this experience is a chance for kids who are immunocompromised to still enjoy the rodeo.

With 32 kids in attendance, cowboys and cowgirls showed the kids how to barrel race, lasso and bull ride!