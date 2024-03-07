Tesla plant to be without power for days after suspected arson attack

A Tesla plant has had to halt production and is expected to be without power for days after a suspected arson attack.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the site, located just outside of Berlin in Gruenheide, employs around 12,500 workers who won't be able to work until next week, after production had to be suspended.

German media reported that authorities believe activists could be behind the damage after an electricity pylon apparently had scorch marks indicative of arson. Power was also cut to thousands of households in the area and in several districts in Berlin, according to a report from Deutsche Welle.

On Tuesday Musk said on X, "These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they're puppets of those who don't have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm."

Germany media have been watching a group of around 50 to 70 activists who have reportedly occupied a wooded area near the plant for days. Groups have expressed concern that the Tesla plant is planning an expansion in the area.

Martin Wansleben, managing director of the one of the country's Chambers of Industry and Commerce, said on Wednesday, "Infrastructure is the lifeline of the German economy," calling for more protections of critical infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, the protection of this infrastructure urgently needs to be adapted to the changed security situation. It is essential that investors continue to see Germany as a safe country," Wansleben said.

SEE MORE: Jeff Bezos surpasses Elon Musk as world's richest person

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com