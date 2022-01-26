Teen critically injured in motorcycle crash near Doral Academy in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say a teenaged motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash near Doral Academy in west Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Alta Drive and Fox Hill Drive, where the motorcycle veered left and struck a center median, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The motorcycle rider was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

Police say this incident marks the 4th critical injury collision in their jurisdiction so far this year. An investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated a driver had fled the scene of the crash, based on information from police. Police have since provided an update clarifying there was only one vehicle involved.