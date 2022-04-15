Teachers Protest Outside of CCSD Headquarters Demanding Safety in Schools

LAS VEGAS, NV — Early hour commutes were met with teacher protesters along Sahara Ave. Teachers, students and parents took to protesting Clark County School District headquarters—demanding their voices be heard and their list of demands be taken seriously by administrators. All asking for one thing—that their schools are safe for teachers and students.

For nearly two hours, over 100 teachers students and parents took over CCSD headquarters, making their message clear: they want safe schools!

In the crowd, Tiersa Baughman who has been with CCSD even before she worked as an educator for them. She says she graduated from CCSD public schools and so did her two daughters. Baughman says she works in a particularly tough part of town, she says she "chose that area because she feels like it's highly ignored."

She laughs for most educators it's not about a paycheck rather, doing it from the heart saying: "if we were doing it for the paycheck we would have left teaching a long time ago."

She along with fellow educator Mercedes Krause, both have seen the violence at CCSD schools grow over the years. Krause says "you can feel things bubbling with over crowding."

Explaining the 1500 teacher shortage is really stressing staff and running them thin.

At the rally, a list of short-term goals has been established including adding intercoms and classroom buttons and someone to man the sites where these signals go back to at all times. Adding operational surveillance cameras to every school as well as fixing ones that don't work. A district wide police on how to handle violence in the classrooms, and a comprehensive safety plan on how to deal with violence in the schools published to the school districts website.

Some of these demands CCSD says are already in the works at schools like Eldorado High School and other schools soon to follow.