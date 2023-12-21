Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Stephanie Humphrey | 12/21/23

Tech and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey, shares the perfect gifts for tech lovers this holiday season. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 14:35:50-05

Tech enthusiasts and gift shoppers rejoice, as Tech and Lifestyle Expert, Stephanie Humphrey, unveils her top tech gift recommendations for the 2023 holiday season.

From the convenience of Nextdoor and the cozy comfort of Bedsure to the immersive experiences offered by XREAL and the language-learning journey with Rosetta Stone, Stephanie's holiday gift guide covers a wide spectrum of tech-inspired delights. Whether you're looking to surprise a loved one or treat yourself, her selection provides something for everyone.

This segment is paid for by Nextdoor, Bedsure, XREAL, Rosetta Stone, PDI

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo