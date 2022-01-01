Stephanie Garibay is a multimedia journalist that is passionate about telling the stories of everyday people.

Stephanie spent the last year and a half in Twin Falls, Idaho, where she worked on stories that gave a voice to the Hispanic and Latino community, housing issues, social justice and many other topics. She started her career at the beginning of the pandemic and worked to make sure the Spanish-speaking community received the vital information they needed to survive by creating weekly COVID-19 videos in Spanish. Her work has led her to receive multiple awards including reporter of the year from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

When she is not working you can find Stephanie exploring all Las Vegas has to offer.