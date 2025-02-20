Here are the teams UNLV football will face in their 2025 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coming off its first-ever end-of-season national ranking and a second-consecutive league championship game appearance, UNLV Football is ready to tackle its 2025 schedule.

They will open their home schedule with a visit from the Big Ten Conference team, UCLA, and close with a trip to Reno for the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon against UNR.

.

.

First-year head coach Dan Mullen’s team will kick off the Rebels’ 58th season of football on Saturday, August 30 by heading to Sam Houston in the first of four consecutive non-conference outings.

WATCH: 'A lot of local talent': Dan Mullen puts finishing touches on UNLV football program during signing day

'A lot of local talent': Dan Mullen puts finishing touches on UNLV football program during signing day

After the first of two off weeks in 2025, UNLV opens Mountain West play on Oct. 4 by going to Wyoming for the first time since 2019.

UNLV, which won 11 games last season, including its first bowl victory in 24 years, will look to earn a third-straight spot in the Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship Game set for Friday, Dec. 5.

“Very excited about our schedule,” Mullen said.

There are great home games for Rebel fans to come and enjoy watching their team play. It’s going to be a very competitive season in the Mountain West this fall so we need the support of the Rebel Family every single week to help give us the best home-field advantage in the conference. We’re going to go out and put on a great show here in Las Vegas!

Thursday’s announcement represents the first phase in the 2025 football schedule process. The Mountain West will now initiate a selection procedure that will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

2025 season ticket renewals are available now. You can get your tickets through this link.

For more information on season ticket options, call 702-739-3267.