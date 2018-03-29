Tim Tebow one step closer to 51s, promoted to Mets AA

Vegas, are you ready for Tim Tebow?

If you answered yes then good for you. If you said no then you still have a little more time to jump on the bandwagon because Tebow isn't a member of the 51s yet. The Mets have officially promoted Tebow from their Single-A to Double-A despite a lackluster Spring Training.

That being said, all signs point at the former Florida Gators football star making his way to Las Vegas this summer.

The Mets have made it no secret that Tebow is an attraction and at 30 years old they see no reason to let him slowly work his way up to the big leagues. They're content with throwing him in the deep end and seeing whether he sinks or swims.

If Tebow is able to scrape up mediocre stats at Double-A Binghamton (.200 batting average, 6 home runs, 25 RBIs) before the All-Star break then he should have a one-way ticket to the desert in July.

That'd put Tebow in position to face Triple-A competition for two months before September call-ups.

So Las Vegas 51s fans, brace yourself for Tebow mania!