Watch
SportsRaiders

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police give Raiders send-off ahead of playoff game in Cincinnati

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

lvmpd 1.jpeg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Photo by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd 2.jpeg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Photo by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd 5.jpeg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Photo by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd 4.jpeg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Photo by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
lvmpd 3.jpeg
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Photo by: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police give Raiders send-off ahead of playoff game in Cincinnati

close-gallery
  • lvmpd 1.jpeg
  • lvmpd 2.jpeg
  • lvmpd 5.jpeg
  • lvmpd 4.jpeg
  • lvmpd 3.jpeg

Share

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2022. They are showing support for the Raiders ahead of the team's playoff game in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next