Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 23 Photo Gallery

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 2nd right, scores the opening goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, bottom centre, scores the opening goal past Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's Achraf Dari, 2nd left, scores his side's first goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's Achraf Dari, center, scores his side's first goal as Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, left, fails to defend during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou fails to save the goal from Croatia's Mislav Orsic during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, center, fails to stop a goal from Croatia's Mislav Orsic during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a save a shot from Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's Selim Amallah jumps for the ball between Croatia's Bruno Petkovic and Nikola Vlasic, right, during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croat players celebrate on the potdium after winning the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Josip Sutalo, center, and Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi clash during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, left, and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri reacts after missing a chance to score during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Moroccan players confront referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim, right, of Qatar at the end of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Luka Modric shows the bronze medal and celebrates at the end of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Luka Modric is hugged by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the e podium after winning the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia players celebrate at the end of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Luka Modric, right, Ivan Perisic, center, and Mateo Kovacic celebrate with their medals after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's players celebrate with their medals after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Photographers take pictures of the cheering Croatian players on the pitch after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Luka Modric plays with a child after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's players celebrate with their medals after the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Croatia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Mislav Orsic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Croatia's Mislav Orsic front, and Croatia's Ivan Perisic celebrate after a goal uring the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

