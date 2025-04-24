NFL Draft is here: Las Vegas Raiders pick Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2025 NFL Draft is here.

For Las Vegas sports fans, there have been two major questions looming: What will the Raiders do with their first-round pick, and who will break UNLV Football's 15-year draft drought?

We've now got the answer to the first big question: the Raiders confirming widespread predictions and choosing Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

We'll update this report throughout the weekend with the latest draft news as it develops.

NFL Draft: Round 1

Draft update: Pete Carroll's cryptic posts

With the draft underway, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is having a little fun with Raider Nation on social media, posting a series of cryptic "draft clues" on his X account.

"Draft Clue #1," for example, a gif from the new "Sinners" movie starring Michael B. Jordan, set off a flurry of speculation, including our personal favorite "He's holding him... 'Jeantly,'" (courtesy of the Raiding the Kingdom podcast).

Carroll's trail of breadcrumbs continues with four more clues you can see on his X account, but we can sum it up (poorly) here, too.



Draft clue #2 : a gif of "Snoop Doggy Dogg"

: a gif of "Snoop Doggy Dogg" Draft clue #3 : A screenshot of lyrics from the Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" that reads "Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson / Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm."

: A screenshot of lyrics from the Outkast song "So Fresh, So Clean" that reads "Teddy Pendergrass, cooler than Freddie Jackson / Sipping a milkshake in a snowstorm." Draft clue #4 : A short clip from the AppleTV series "Ted Lasso" in which Ted beats the villainous Rupert at darts.

: A short clip from the AppleTV series "Ted Lasso" in which Ted beats the villainous Rupert at darts. Draft clue #5: John Cena holding up a WWE championship belt.

Speculate away, Raiders fans...

Draft update: THE PICK IS IN

With their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back and Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Barring any trades, the Raiders have just one pick in the first round: No. 6.

Up until about 24 hours before the draft, most analysts were aligned with Jeanty as the top contender for the Silver and Black.

If they didn't take Jeanty, there was speculation the Raiders could have looked to strengthen their offensive line with someone like Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Jr. or Missouri OT Armand Membou.

Channel 13 sports reporter Nick Walters talked through the Raiders' draft options with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum:

Breaking down the Raiders' options in the upcoming NFL Draft with ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum

Sports 2025 NFL Draft: Cam Ward goes #1 to Titans Scripps News Group

How many draft picks do the Raiders have?

Barring any trades, new Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will have nine selections this go-around. Those include the following:



Round 1, Pick 6 (sixth overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (37th overall)

Round 3, Pick 4 (68th overall)

Round 4, Pick 6 (108th overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (143rd overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (180th overall)

Round 6, Pick 37 (213th overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (215th overall)

Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)

Las Vegas Raiders

Which UNLV Rebels are expected to be drafted?

A UNLV player has not been selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, but this year's draft prospects are expected to change that.

Most of the speculation so far has centered around two top contenders: running back Ricky White III and linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Both were top contributors to a historic turnaround for UNLV's football program over the past few years. If White or Woodard are picked, they're not projected to go until the later rounds of the draft, so we'll most likely have our answer on Saturday.

At the Rebels' Pro Day, Nick Walters talked to their family members to get their sense of excitement ahead of the draft:

'It's a surreal moment': UNLV Football families await potentially historic NFL Draft

Where to watch the draft

This year's draft is broadcast live from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Channel 13. Here's when to watch:



Round 1 is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rounds 4 through 7 are scheduled to air Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Channel 13 sports team will help capture the excitement and unpack all the developments with these exclusive draft specials: