Vegas Golden Knights hosting Fan Fest downtown Sept. 19

Katherine Jarvis
10:49 AM, Aug 24, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome fans ahead of the 2018-19 season at a Fan Fest in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 19.

The Fan Fest will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center presented by the D Las Vegas.

The event will be free and open to the public for Golden Knights fans to welcome the entire team back for the 2018-19 season. 

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with Golden Knights players and coaches as they walk down the red carpet. Select players will also participate in an on-stage Q&A session immediately following the red carpet. 

Other special guests scheduled to attend include select members of the Golden Knights front office, the D Las Vegas’ CEO Derek Stevens, mascot Chance and the Golden Aces. The team’s play-by-play and color broadcasters on AT&T SportsNet, Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy, will emcee the event. 

