Vegas Golden Knights hosting Fan Fest downtown Sept. 19
The Vegas Golden Knights will welcome fans ahead of the 2018-19 season at a Fan Fest in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 19.
The Fan Fest will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center presented by the D Las Vegas.
The event will be free and open to the public for Golden Knights fans to welcome the entire team back for the 2018-19 season.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to interact with Golden Knights players and coaches as they walk down the red carpet. Select players will also participate in an on-stage Q&A session immediately following the red carpet.
Other special guests scheduled to attend include select members of the Golden Knights front office, the D Las Vegas’ CEO Derek Stevens, mascot Chance and the Golden Aces. The team’s play-by-play and color broadcasters on AT&T SportsNet, Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy, will emcee the event.
