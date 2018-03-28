Man behind @GoldenKnights Twitter account leaves organization

The Vegas Golden Knights may be headed for the playoffs but a key member of the squad just hit free agency.

Dan Marrazza, who is known for his colorful ideas and one-liners, has announced that he has split with the Golden Knights organization after almost two years behind the keyboards manning their social media pages.

I have some personal news to share. Last week, I left my position with the Vegas Golden Knights. Living in Las Vegas the past two years and having the opportunity to grow this new brand from scratch has been a once in a lifetime opportunity. (1/3) — Dan Marrazza (@DanMarrazza) March 28, 2018

I want to thank the city, the team and especially the fans for a lifetime of memories – having the chance to represent you on Twitter dot com has been a privilege. (2/3) — Dan Marrazza (@DanMarrazza) March 28, 2018

The Golden Knights Twitter page was often the topic of discussion before, during, and after Golden Knights' games. The witty banter with other organizations, the pop culture references and comedic tone to social media pages made the account stand out among other professional sports organizations.

Not all of the tweets were well received though and the team was forced to apologize more than once for tweets that were not well received by the general public.

Marrazza, who is from New Jersey, has been with the new hockey game since the beginning. He told a radio station in July 2017 that the job with the Golden Knights was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that they were trying to do something that maybe had not been done before.

Marrazza also said that their goal was to keep things as positive as possible while still having fun. He also said that although he did have the ability to "run with things quite a bit," he wasn't running the Twitter account by himself and that many other people, specifically public relations, was involved.

The Golden Knights have reportedly confirmed that they plan to plan to maintain the same whimsical, comical voice they've become known for. The organization also said that it wish him the best of luck.

Marrazza gave no hint of future plans on Twitter but he did say this: