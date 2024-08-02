Watch Now
Southbound I-15 to close all weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Expect Interstate 15 southbound lanes to be closed all weekend as Nevada Department of Transportation crews continue their "Pave-A-Thon."

Southbound I-15 will close from Flamingo Road to Warm Springs Road from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

NDOT says it wants to minimize the road's closure on businesses, employees and tourists. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

The Pave-A-Thon is part of a pavement rehabilitation effort by NDOT.

NDOT works with the app Waze to inform you about planned highway restrictions.

You can learn more at i15Trop.com.

