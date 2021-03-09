Sonic Is Releasing Hard Seltzers In Its Slushie Flavors

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a fan of cooling down with a slushie from Sonic on a hot summer day, get ready to enjoy the flavors in a whole new way.

Sonic Drive-In has officially entered the hard seltzer game with brand new Sonic Hard Seltzers set to hit stores on May 1, just in time for warm weather. Coming in two different variety 12-packs, Tropical and Citrus, flavors include ocean water, orange pineapple, mango guava, melon medley, cherry limeade, classic lemonade, lemon berry and original limeade.

The new seltzers have 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar, and a 5% ABV per serving. They will not be available at the drive-in, but a Sonic representative tells Simplemost that more information, including where you will be able to buy them, will be announced soon.

The Sonic hard seltzer joins a lineup of other products featuring Sonic’s flavors at mass, grocery and specialty stores, including a pre-workout drink mix, gelatin and pudding mixes, and frozen ice pops. The Sonic slush pops include iconic flavors like ocean water, cherry limeade and strawberry lemonade, while freezer bar flavors are ocean water and strawberry lemonade.

Recently, Sonic also joined up with Slim Jim to create a new flavor of the classic meat stick: Sonic Chili Cheese Coney Slim Jim. Available at Walmart and select convenience stores, the new Slim Jim flavor features 11 grams of protein per stick and is available in individually-wrapped, monster-sized 1.94-ounce sticks.

If the flavors of Sonic’s new hard seltzer aren’t to your liking, however, there are so many other hard seltzers on the market that you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one you can enjoy.

Michelob Ultra released a line of organic hard seltzers last year, PBR has their own version with 8% alcohol and Barefoot even has a hard seltzer for wine lovers. These are made with real wine and come in four flavors: pineapple & passionfruit, cherry & cranberry, peach & nectarine and strawberry & guava.

Are you excited to try Sonic’s new hard seltzer?

