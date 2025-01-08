Catching rays in a solar-powered car at CES in Las Vegas

Technology and the environment come together at CES; One Las Vegas local is visiting a particular display with his bottom line in mind.

“I work at the Bellagio and just for basic commuting, it would save a lot on the pocketbook," said Alexander Farkas. "A vehicle that creates its own energy, that’s significant.”

He waited in line to sit in the cab of a car that runs on the sun, a vehicle Aptera Motors said is expected to hit the road and the market later this year.

"A vehicle that runs on solar efficiency, an EV that can get us away from fossil fuels, gasoline, I think is a step in the right direction," Farkas said. "If we put more of these on the road and clean up our air, that’s just better for us, right? So, I think that for me, it was really the hitting point for this."

Aptera CEO Chris Anthony says he thinks Las Vegas is one location in the world that could benefit from such a technology, since fair weather is abundant.

“Well, one you get about 11,000 miles a year of free driving with the Aptera in a sunny place like this," Anthony said. "You don’t have to go to the gas pump, you don’t have to plug it in, you’re not stressing the grid, you’re not burning petroleum, it’s just better holistically for the environment.”

Scripps News Las Vegas An Aptera Motors vehicle.

Aptera Motors is one of the many companies at CES this week with sustainability at the core of their technology. Spokesperson Patrick Pannett told Scripps News Las Vegas it's important to many conference goers.

"It's a story of convergence where we are solving the world's challenges [like] sustainability," Pannett said.

This story was originally published by Geneva Zoltek at Scripps News Las Vegas.