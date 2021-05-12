How to save on gas when facing high prices or possible shortage

With the cost of gasoline increasing around the country and rumors of shortages, many people are looking for ways to save money and conserve gas.

Here are some tips:

Maintain proper tire pressure. Keeping your tires inflated will improve gas mileage, resulting in less need of gas.

Get regular oil changes and use the oil that is recommended by the manufacturer. Using the correct oil can improve fuel economy by 1 to 2%.

Get regular tuneups and maintain the emission system. This can increase fuel economy as much as 4%,

Avoid aggressive driving. Driving at a steady speed will also conserve gas. Speeding up and slowing down can result in as much as 33% decrease of fuel economy on the highway and 5% on surface streets.

Don’t idle the engine unnecessarily. For example, if you are waiting for someone in a parking lot, turn off your vehicle.

Reduce your speed when possible. The faster you drive, the more gas your vehicle will use. Fuel economy decreases significantly if you are driving faster than 50 mph.

Turn down the A/C or turn it off. If you are on the highway, roll down your windows.

Don’t strap things to the top of your vehicle. Aerodynamic drag can decrease a car’s fuel economy. If you have a cargo box, consider removing it.

Do not carry unnecessary items in your vehicle. The more your vehicle weighs, the more gas it will consume.

Carpool when necessary and split the cost of gas.

Don’t waste money on premium gas if your car does not need it. Premium fuel, which is more expensive, is for sports cars and luxury vehicle with high-performance engines. Check your owner’s manual or look for a sticker on the gas tank door if you are not sure what is suggested.

Drive to your farthest destination first. A warm engine is more efficient. If you are running errands, start with the one farthest away first.

Coast in gear. Rolling in neutral requires a trickle of gas, but in-gear coasting does not.

Choose a right-turn route only. By choosing a route where you can always make right turns, you can increase fuel economy by 3%.

Avoid traffic congestion. Driving at speed is more fuel efficient that having to stop and start in heavy traffic.

Consider fuel economy before you buy. Smaller vehicles generally require less fuel.

Only drive when necessary. In addition to carpooling, consider alternative forms of transportation, including buses, bikes or your own two feet.

Shop around before filling up. There are smartphone apps and websites like GasBuddy.com that will help you find the cheapest gas in your area. Also, avoid going at a time when you know the gas station will be busy.

