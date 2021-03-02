Reese’s New Peanut Butter Cups Are Made Without Chocolate

Not much beats the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter in a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, but if you’ve always wanted them to be more peanut butter than chocolate, consider your wish granted.

Hershey’s newest treat, Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, are a double-dose of peanut butter. They are not only filled with peanut butter like an original Reese’s, but they also feature a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell. That’s right — there’s no chocolate!

The new peanut butter cup will be available in standard (1.4 ounces for $1.09), king size (2.8 ounces for 1.79) and miniatures (9.3 ounces for 4.09). You can’t get your hands on them just yet, however, as they won’t start rolling out to retailers until April and they’ll only be around for a limited time.

In a press release, Reese tells peanut butter lovers to be on the lookout for more treats in the upcoming weeks, but while you wait, there are a few other new treats from the brand to tide you over.

Last fall, Reese’s launched their first-ever snack cake, which is made with soft-baked chocolate cake and topped with Reese’s peanut butter cream, then covered in smooth milk chocolate. You can also now buy white chocolate peanut butter cup thins and a variety of treats from a new line of ready-to-eat desserts by Colliders.

The Colliders refrigerated desserts come in multiple styles, including layered, twisted and chopped. While they all have Reese’s flavors, the twisted version is the only one with actual pieces of Reese’s mixed in.



Of course, you could also try making your own Reese’s-inspired dessert, like these Reese’s stuffed cupcakes or these no-bake Reese’s krispy cookies. You can even make your own peanut butter cups (this recipe only calls for three ingredients!) or get pretty fancy with this peanut butter lovers swirl cake. It’s made with cake mix, chocolate syrup and — of course — peanut butter cups.

Will you be trying the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups or sticking to original Reese’s?

