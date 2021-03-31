Moon Valley Nurseries seeks to hire at least 200 new team members throughout the southwest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moon Valley Nurseries is looking to hire 200 – 300 team members for its nurseries across the Southwest. Moon Valley Nurseries is a premiere tree and plant nursery located throughout the Southwest that continues to see high-demand and increase in business, has announced it is looking to hire 200 to 300 employees to work in its nurseries throughout Las Vegas, California, Texas and Arizona.

The variety of open nursery positions include:



Sales Representative

Landscape Foreman

General Laborer

Quality Assurance Manager

Office Administrator

Irrigation Technician

As the largest grower of box trees and palms in North America, Moon Valley Nurseries offers competitive salaries with exceptional employee benefits including medical insurance, 401K, holidays and PTO to all eligible employees. In addition, Moon Valley Nurseries fosters a culture of internal employee growth and promotions which continues to boast its strong employee retention.

To find out more about the open positions, visit www.moonvalleynurseries.com.

