Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Lake Mead National Recreation Area now hiring

items.[0].image.alt
n/a
lake mead national recreational area
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 16:19:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Lake Mead National Recreation Area preparing for the 2021 spring and summer vacation season, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc. currently seeks candidates to fill a variety of positions in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Affordable housing may be available at some locations.

Opportunities available at Callville Bay Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Marina, Willow Beach Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Echo Bay RV Village and Lake Mead RV Village include:

- Bartenders

- Boat Mechanics

- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Drivers

- Dock Hands

- Food and Beverage Supervisor

- Food Prep/Servers

- Front Desk Agents

- Fuel Dock Attendants

- Grill Cooks

- Groundskeepers
- Houseboat Maintenance Specialist

- Housekeepers

- Land Maintenance

- Land Shuttle Drivers

- Maintenance Specialist

- Maintenance Specialist/Campground Attendants

- Operations Supervisors

- Parts & Inventory Control

- Raft Pilots

- Retail Clerks

- Security Guards

- Security Guard/Maintenance Technician

- Water Shuttle Drivers

To apply for positions with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021