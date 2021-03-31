Lake Mead National Recreation Area now hiring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Lake Mead National Recreation Area preparing for the 2021 spring and summer vacation season, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc. currently seeks candidates to fill a variety of positions in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Affordable housing may be available at some locations.
Opportunities available at Callville Bay Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Marina, Willow Beach Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Echo Bay RV Village and Lake Mead RV Village include:
- Bartenders
- Boat Mechanics
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Drivers
- Dock Hands
- Food and Beverage Supervisor
- Food Prep/Servers
- Front Desk Agents
- Fuel Dock Attendants
- Grill Cooks
- Groundskeepers
- Houseboat Maintenance Specialist
- Housekeepers
- Land Maintenance
- Land Shuttle Drivers
- Maintenance Specialist
- Maintenance Specialist/Campground Attendants
- Operations Supervisors
- Parts & Inventory Control
- Raft Pilots
- Retail Clerks
- Security Guards
- Security Guard/Maintenance Technician
- Water Shuttle Drivers
To apply for positions with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, click here.