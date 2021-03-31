Lake Mead National Recreation Area now hiring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Lake Mead National Recreation Area preparing for the 2021 spring and summer vacation season, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures/Guest Services, Inc. currently seeks candidates to fill a variety of positions in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Affordable housing may be available at some locations.

Opportunities available at Callville Bay Resort & Marina, Temple Bar Marina, Willow Beach Marina, Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina, Echo Bay RV Village and Lake Mead RV Village include:

- Bartenders

- Boat Mechanics

- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Drivers

- Dock Hands

- Food and Beverage Supervisor

- Food Prep/Servers

- Front Desk Agents

- Fuel Dock Attendants

- Grill Cooks

- Groundskeepers

- Houseboat Maintenance Specialist

- Housekeepers

- Land Maintenance

- Land Shuttle Drivers

- Maintenance Specialist

- Maintenance Specialist/Campground Attendants

- Operations Supervisors

- Parts & Inventory Control

- Raft Pilots

- Retail Clerks

- Security Guards

- Security Guard/Maintenance Technician

- Water Shuttle Drivers

To apply for positions with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, click here.