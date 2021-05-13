Watch

Circus Circus hosting job fair to fill 200 positions

Posted at 2:29 PM, May 13, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to hire more than 200 additional team members for multiple positions, including management, throughout its property on May 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer for a more seamless and efficient hiring process.

Open positions include:

- Retail

- Front Desk

- Food and Beverage

- Security

- Casino cage

- Slots

- Splash Zone

- Midway Games Operator

- Adventuredome Ride Attendant

Applicants hired will be required to submit a COVID-19 test prior to beginning work. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center.

To apply online for these positions, visit their website.

