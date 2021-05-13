Circus Circus hosting job fair to fill 200 positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to hire more than 200 additional team members for multiple positions, including management, throughout its property on May 18 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the same time as the job offer for a more seamless and efficient hiring process.
Open positions include:
- Retail
- Front Desk
- Food and Beverage
- Security
- Casino cage
- Slots
- Splash Zone
- Midway Games Operator
- Adventuredome Ride Attendant
Applicants hired will be required to submit a COVID-19 test prior to beginning work. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center.
To apply online for these positions, visit their website.