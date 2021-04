LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A drive-thru hiring event will be held at the Golden Gate Casino in downtown Las Vegas on April 13 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Circa Resorts says its sister property is hiring for all positions including housekeeping, porters, security, and more.

All candidates will be interviewed on the spot and qualified candidates will receive a verbal offer.

Candidates are required to apply online here.