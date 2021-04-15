Video game prescription could help with COVID-19 brain fog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A video-game prescription could be a game changer for COVID-19 survivors with brain fog.

This may look like a video game your child plays, but it was actually designed by a neuroscientist to help people with ADHD.

Dr. Jim Jackson at Vanderbilt is trying to help those who suffer from brain fog, which is defined as feeling fuzzy or sluggish when thinking.

He says the game is engaging and challenges your brain in specific ways.

Currently the game is being studied to see if it helps cure brain fog.