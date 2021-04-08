Southern Hills Hospital to offer teen program for those in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital wants to offer a free program to get teens help they need.

Every Thursday, Southern Hills Hospital’s behavioral health unit, The Pavilion, will be offering “Teen Talk”. It’s a free group for teens to gain support from peers and normalize challenges and is facilitated by a licensed clinician.

Each week the clinician will help guide the conversation but topics will be discussed based on what attendees want.

Topics could include: depression, anxiety, challenges with school performance, struggles with peer relationships, changes in home dynamics.

This group is meant for ages 13-17.

To comply with social distancing, registration is required. To register call (702)-290-7725.