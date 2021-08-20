Wrestling fan club to donate to UMC Children's Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wrestling fan club wants to make Las Vegas a better place while they’re in town for SummerSlam.

Mania Club's 4,500 members describe themselves as people who love wrestling and hate cancer.

The group plans to donate more than $2,000 along with cards and toys for the children doctors and staff at UMC Children’s Hospital Friday.

Demario North, a Mania Club member, says they’re incredibly excited to be in Las Vegas for the WWE SummerSlam event and they’d like to thank the cities that are hosting any of WWE’s "Big Four" pay-per-view events.

North says they know it takes a lot of work to make these live events happen, especially during a pandemic, so they’d like to show some appreciation.

“We decided to thank the towns we’re going into as fans because of everything that’s going on, especially now with some of the COVID regulations and restrictions,” North said. “It makes it hard for fans to attend live events, it takes a lot of man power and man work for that to happen for various cities. So as a thank you, we plan to partner with local charities and organizations.”

Mania Club partners with WWE to benefit the V Foundation, raising thousands of dollars to fund research in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Those interested in donating to their cause can click here.