World's largest car collector auction returns to Las Vegas Convention Center

The world's largest car collector auction returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Mecum Auctions will take place through Oct. 9.
Posted at 10:25 PM, Oct 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world's largest car collector auction returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About 1,000 American muscle cars, Corvettes, exotic cars and more are on display at Mecum Auctions through Oct. 9.

"There will be about seven or eight thousand [attendees] a day to show up at our auction," said Mecum CEO Dave Magers. "Of those, seven or eight thousand, maybe 10 to 15 percent are buyers and sellers."

Magers says the majority of attendees are spectators that want to see a car show.

It costs $30 at the door to get in and $200 if you plan to place a bid.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Learn more at mecum.com.

