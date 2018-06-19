World's largest wormwood tree to be planted at Caesars Palace

One of the spectacular highlights of Burning Man 2017 was an enormous tree illuminated with 25,000 LED leaves of ever-changing color. The Gazillionaire announced today that he has been working with the designers of that tree to create his own 35 feet high arborous art installation. The Wormwood Tree will be planted on the forecourt outside the ABSINTHE tent at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Burning Man tree installation was designed and engineered by Symmetry Labs in San Francisco. Wormwood Tree will form the centerpiece of an ABSINTHE forecourt redesign due to be launched in September. A “Tree-J” will provide a music soundtrack which will be synchronized with the multitude of colored patterns created by the 25,000 LED leaves.

For more information, visit Spiegelworld.com.