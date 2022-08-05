Woman takes deserted kitten left in storm to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A two week old kitten is safe and sound thanks to a good Samaritan.

“Over the weekend, a community member reached out for help. She discovered a mom and kittens in her yard, and while the tiny family was initially fine, the mom moved all her babies to safety when the storms hit—except Monsoon,” said Christi Dineff, executive director for Homeward Bound. “It’s likely that mom was spooked during the storm, so we were able to provide counseling on how to hopefully reunite this little one with his family. However, if mom didn’t come back, we assured the finder we would be happy to provide additional, appropriate support.”

The kitten, now named Monsoon, was taken to Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions during the heavy rains the valley had the past few days.

He is now health and in good spirits.

Monsoon is also ready to find his forever home!

Homeward Bound is asking for donations to help animals like Monsoon get the proper care and nutrition they need in order to thrive.