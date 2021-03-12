Wicked Spoon buffet at Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip coming back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wicked Spoon Buffet inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will make its return with breakfast and lunch service to guests beginning March 25. The award-winning buffet will once again offer its wicked twist on the traditional buffet experience, featuring familiar staples and imaginative seasonal dishes, alongside bottomless beverage packages Thursday-Sunday. Specialty holiday brunch will also return beginning Easter weekend on April 4.

The health and safety of resort guests remains of the upmost priority with strict guidelines that meet or exceed the standards set by government authorities in place. Reservations [sevenrooms.com] are encouraged in advance, with dining limited to two hours per party. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, where guests will be offered their selected dishes of choice.

Wicked Spoon Hours of Operation and Pricing:

Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | $38 adults, $19 children

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | $45 adults, $22.50 children

Bottomless Beverages: Mimosas, Champagne, Bloody Marys or Bud Light Draft packages | $21 per guest

For further information on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Heath & Sanitation Guidelines, please visit https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/health-and-sanitization-guidelines.

The Wicked Spoon buffet was forced to close along with other buffets in Las Vegas because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only one hotel, South Point, currently has a buffet available for guests.