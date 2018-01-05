Where to watch the Big Game in Las Vegas | 2018

Superbowl LII will take place on February 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. And the best place to see the game is at U.S. Bank Stadium, obviously.

But if you can't make it to Minneapolis for the Big Game, there are still plenty of options to watch it in Las Vegas.

WATCH PARTIES

Beer Park's Big Game celebration is offering buffet-style food stations with nachos, hot dogs, bratwursts, soft pretzels, chips and salsa, onion dip, guacamole, pork rinds, and more. There's also over 100 beers and 36 drafts on tap. Tickets start at $125.

Brooklyn Bowl is serving up an all-you-can-eat buffet, and all-you-can-drink Bud Light draft and well drinks starting at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $75 to $2,000 depending on what kind of package you're looking for, including bowling lane reservations and private rooms.

Cabo Wabo Cantina inside the Miracle Mile Shops will offer a variety of tailgate favorites with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet, priced at $225 per person. The meal includes hot dogs, sliders, and build-your-own tacos.

Gentlemen's club Crazy Horse III will host a Big Game Viewing party, complete with an open bar for the duration of the game, unlimited stadium tailgate fare, two raffle tickets and free transportation. Passes are available for $199 per person.

Rí Rá is offering sports bar food specials like Chili Dogs ($10), BBQ Nachos ($13), Sliders ($12) and the Appetizer Sampler Platter ($27), which includes ten wings, nine chicken bites and an order of bacon cheese fries. Guests can also watch the game from 10 different TVs throughout the pub's five rooms.

Sayers Club will convert into a football haven and stream the pigskin battle onto a big screen and various TVs. Open bar and food packages, with indoor and patio seating options, start at $75 per person and go up to $1,000 per person.

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book is throwing a Big Game Bash from 2 to 8 p.m. for football fans 21 and over. You can catch the game on the LED video wall and take advantage of an open bar, hosted game day fare, and giveaways. Tickets start at $75.

The Center Bar at SLS Las Vegas will offer open bar packages at $50 per person, along with all-inclusive food and open bar packages for parties of four priced at $400.

CONTESTS

M Resort is giving away two tickets to the Big Game in Minneapolis plus a $2,500 Visa Gift Card. To be eligible for the drawing, players must hit any four-of-a-kind combination on a 25 cent or higher bar top video poker machine at 32° Draft Bar, M Bar or M Vue Bar. The grand prize drawing will be held Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m.

