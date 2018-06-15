As we all prepare to show fathers their appreciation on June 17, Las Vegas establishments are going above and beyond to make sure they have put together the best Father's Day specials possible.

Here's our list of Father's Day special meals and events from around the Las Vegas valley:

DINING

BEER PARK

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will offer a special BBQ platter, featuring Budweiser beechwood-smoked St. Louis ribs, chicken and pulled pork, served with a side of coleslaw and potato chips, priced at $19.95.

BONEFISH GRILL

Signature brunch Items at Bonefish Grill include Bang Bang Shrimp Benedict, Crème Brûlée French Toast and Filet Mignon & Lobster Eggs Benedict. Dad may also enjoy the restaurant's Chipotle Bloody Marys and sangrias in a variety of flavors. Brunch is served starting at 10 a.m. Dinner suggestions include the King's Catch, which includes an 18 oz. bone-in ribeye topped with marsala sauce and crispy mushrooms, and served with either a succulent king crab leg or lobster tail available June 14-17. Not sure what to buy for dad? Give a $50 Bonefish Grill gift card and get a $10 Bonus Card through June 17.

CABO WABO

Father’s Day is coming up and Cabo Wabo thinks all dads deserve a drink! The Strip-side Mexican restaurant will offer dads a specialty “Paparita,” on June 17 in honor of the holiday. The boozy cocktail is made with Cabo Wabo tequila and Grand Mariner, topped off with a miniature bottle of Dos Equis, priced at $13.

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Triple George Grill is offering a special meal for Father's Day. Menu highlights include tuna carpaccio, rib eye wrapped asparagus for $12.95, 9-oz filet mignon with bacon-wrapped grilled shrimp for $55, seared scallops for $42, seared chicken breast for $32, and choice of banana cream pie or apple pie ala mode for $8.95.

Freedom Beat will have a special Father's Day Brunch. Highlights include Bison Burger ($18) and Stuffed Oreo Cookie ($6). There will also be lollipop breaded pork for $9, pan-seared stuffed pork chop for $22, sliders, beef and chicken skewers, the Little Philly, and stuffed egg, bacon and cheddar frittatas.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant will honor fathers with traditional Mexican fare and Patron Barrel Select Reposado tequila shots, priced at $5.95 each on June 17.

Public School 702 is offering a complimentary brunch where Dad can eat for free with the purchase of another adult entree. For lunch and dinner, Dad can enjoy one complimentary draft beer paired with any entrée. See the restaurant for details.

California Pizza Kitchen is celebrating Father’s Day with a special prix-fixe menu for $49.99*, which includes guests’ choice of 3 entrees, 2 small plates and 1 dessert from the Father’s Day menu. The delicious offer is available from 6/15-6/17/18, dine-in only.

Maggiano’s Little Italy boasts a brunch menu with an Italian spin sure to please. This Father’s Day, treat Dad to the steak & eggs special. Complete with choice of 16 oz. bone-in prime ribeye or 8 oz. center-cut filet mignon, smoked bacon, Italian sausage link, ham, two eggs and crispy vesuvio potatoes. N-O-M! The restaurant is also offering $5 Bloody Mary cocktails.

EL DORADO CANTINA

El Dorado Cantina is offering fathers a free flan on June 17 in honor of Father's Day.

EUREKA!

What better gift to get dad on Father’s Day than burgers, bourbon, and beer? Show him he’s the man and bring him to Eureka! to enjoy all of the above and then some. This year, the all-American restaurant will be offering a gift for dads so you don’t have to. Treat your dad to a whiskey cocktail and he will receive a complimentary engraved Eureka! whiskey glass!

FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR

Celebrate Dad in a big way Father’s Day weekend, June 15-17, at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar with a three-course menu featuring a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk —a steak as legendary as Dad himself! Guests can also celebrate dad with a premium bourbon tasting experience of Basil Hayden’s, Buffalo Trace & Knob Creek throughout the weekend. Or, if Dad is an early riser, Fleming's will be open at 10 a.m. June 17. They offer a three-course brunch menu. The main menu will also be available all day.

FREED'S BAKERY

Father's Day cakes include Freed’s signature Icing Tie cake for Dad, a quarter sheet cake decorated as a shirt and tie with the choice of any flavor including: vanilla cake with Bavarian cream or strawberry puree, chocolate cake with Bavarian cream or raspberry puree, almond cake with Bavarian cream filling, red velvet cake with cream cheese filling, marble cake with chocolate mousse, or lemon cake with lemon mousse or Bavarian cream and strawberry puree, priced at $50.35; and the Canvas Cake, a buttercream iced, DIY dessert with your choice of flavor and filling, covered with white fondant and paired with edible markers for at-home decorating, priced at $57.15.

HEARTHSTONE KITCHEN & CELLAR

As your dads fulfill their duties to provide for their families, take him out for a treat for a change with brunch or dinner at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar. To celebrate this special day the American/Californian eatery will be offering all fathers who are accompanying by their families a complimentary entrée.

HOFBRÄUHAUS LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas’ favorite Bavarian beer hall honors dads on June 17 with special menu selections for Father’s Day. In addition, guests can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience for the FIFA World Cup Germany vs. Mexico game. Hofbräuhaus will open at 7 a.m. and the game begins at 8 a.m.

Father’s Day menu selections include a bowl of Bavarian goulash soup, garnished with croutons and chives for $6; Gebackener Tortenbrie, breaded brie cheese fried golden brown, served with a fresh salad bouquet and garnished with fried parsley and cranberries for $15.

HOOTERS CASINO HOTEL

On June 17, fathers dining at the Steak ‘n Shake located inside the Hooters Casino Hotel will receive a free milkshake with purchase of a steakburger and fries.

J.W. MARRIOTT LAS VEGAS

Hawthorn Grill is offering a special Father's Day Brunch. Seatings at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cost is $59 per adult, $28 per child. Free if under 5.

OSCAR'S STEAKHOUSE

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will offer a Porterhouse steak with crispy onion rings, bacon mac & cheese, and roasted rainbow cauliflower on Father’s Day for $69 per person. Reservations for dinner are recommended and can be made online.

METRO DINER

Spoil dad by treating him to an indulgent brunch, lunch or dinner at Metro Diner. Enjoy Breakfast Pie featuring layers of eggs, cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, potatoes and bacon, Fried Chicken & Waffles, Charleston Shrimp & Grits, and the Holy Davoli Burger - half pound of Angus beef burger topped with lettuce slaw (shredded lettuce, chopped pickle and mayo) in between two grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with American cheese, ripe tomatoes and cherrywood smoked bacon. When you buy $50 in Metro Diner gift cards, get a $10 Metro Diner gift card for yourself (through June 17).

MB STEAK

MB Steak, located in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, will serve up a special treat for dads on June 17 for Father’s Day. Families can treat their dads to the 32-ounce double porterhouse steak, sliced for two, paired with the signature whiskey flight featuring three 1-ounce pours of Angel’s Envy, Four Roses Single Barrel and Old Forester.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

Rí Rá Las Vegas will offer an authentic Irish specialty menu full of dad’s favorite meals. In addition to the specialty menu, guests can enjoy a pint of Guinness for $5. The specialty menu features a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and main dishes including options like the Guinness Beer Cheese and Pretzels ($10), a homemade harp lager beer cheese dip served with warmed pretzel bites; Yank Burger ($19), two 6-ounce beef patties with American cheese, house smoked bacon and topped with ketchup, mustard, mayo, crisp iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion and served with spiced fries; BBQ Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf ($22), house made meatloaf wrapped in smoked bacon, glazed with a homemade Guinness BBQ sauce, topped with beer battered onion rings and served with homemade pub mashed potatoes and garlic snap peas; and Prime Rib Carvery ($29), a slow roasted 14-ounce rib eye served with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and finished with Guinness au jus.

STRATOSPHERE

Top of the World is offering a 24-ounce Buffalo Tomahawk ribeye from Colorado with shallot confit butter, blistered Brussels sprouts, crispy prosciutto and barrel-aged maple bourbon vinegar, priced at $89. Reservations may be made by calling 702.380.7711.

McCall's Heartland Grill will offer a prime rib and lobster thermidor including 12-ounces of slowly roasted herb prime rib, crab-stuffed lobster tail with Hollandaise, ranch mashed potatoes and green beans, priced at $59.

Radius Rooftop Pool & Wet Lounge will celebrate dads with live DJs all day and 2-for-1 Bulleit Blackberry Whiskey Smashes, priced at $13.

In addition, all dads will receive free admission to the Elation Pool at Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower for Father’s Day as well as 2-for-1 Cruzan Porch Crawlers, priced at $13.

SLS LAS VEGAS

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will offer a Father’s Day prix-fixe menu, priced at $100 per person, which includes super-giant pork-skin chicharron; Ferran Adrià olives, both modern and traditional; a bagel and lox cone; croquetas de pollo; Washugyu beef and parmesan grissini; Brandt beef tenderloin; Robouchon potatoes; grilled asparagus and a selection of desserts.

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book will offer “The Big Poppa” sampler, priced at $14.99, which includes the manly burger sliders made of two house-ground, premium steak mini burgers topped with house beer-cheddar, bacon lardons, smoked-salt onion strings, Umami ketchup and mustard spread; four buffalo chicken wings; mini cheese tots; mini beef barbacoa nachos and a 14-ounce beer House Brew. A Jack Daniels flight, priced at $15, will include a choice of three, one-ounce pours from a selection of four whiskeys.

Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen will offer dads a variety of favorites with the BBQ burger, topped with crispy onions, North Carolina barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese, priced at $12; Baja fish tacos, two corn tortillas filled with crispy cod, pickled slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro and chipotle crema, served with charro beans, priced at $12; chicken wings with fries, priced at $10; a classic lime margarita, priced at $6; Goose Island Pale Ale or Goose Island IPA draft beer, priced at $3; and an Orange Dream Shot, made with Pinnacle Whipped Vodka and orange soda, priced at $3.

THERAPY

Drink up with dad! Located in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, Therapy restaurant will serve dads a complimentary drink of choice on Father’s Day. Dads can choose between one of Therapy’s selection of more than 40 craft beers or extensive menu of handcrafted cocktails. Additionally, families can give dads a unique gift of Therapy’s Smoke Wagon Whiskey, distilled locally and exclusively sold at the restaurant, priced at $99 by the bottle.

WIENERSCHNTIZEL

The folks at Wienerschnitzel invite dads to celebrate with them by offering a free Old-Fashioned Sundae all day on June 17. This special deal is a sweet treat for fathers everywhere! To redeem the one-day offer, fathers of all ages are encouraged to show proof of their “dad-ship” by bringing in their children, showing a family photo or telling a fun story about their kids to Wienerschnitzel employees.

THE VENETIAN/THE PALAZZO

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is offering the Boss Burger for Father's Day. This out-of-this-world sandwich is filled with double bacon cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, special sauce, and choice of a craft beer. This colossal creation is only available June 15 through June 17.

Transport your dad to South America by taking him on a journey through taste at Chica. Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, on June 17 Chica will be offering a specialty Chicharron dish, accompanied by a house tequila shot and Estrella beer to top it all off.

LAVO Restaurant & Lounge is celebrating Father's Day all weekend. Special offers include Dad's Backyard BBQ with smoked, tomato-glazed BBQ ribs and the Twix Explosion Sundaie.

Mercato Della Pescheria will be offering a complimentary Peroni on draft to all fathers who dine with them on Father's Day, with the purchase of an appetizer or entrée.

TAO Asian Bistro is offering a special menu June 15-17. The menu include a Wagyu beef picni, the A5 Tenderloin Gyukatsu sandwich, and the Ultimate S'mores Sundae.

YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

You can probably think of several reasons to celebrate your dad, this year commemorate this special day with a tall stack of specialty pancakes (topped with bourbon maple syrup), paired with a glass of Duke Bourbon Whiskey. The bourbon adds complexity to this otherwise simple brunch option with notes of honey and smoke! We could not think of a more dynamic duo! Price may vary by locaiton.

EVENTS/SPECIAL OFFERS

BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER

In honor of Father’s Day, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, located in Downtown Summerlin and Boca Park, will offer a special ‘XEO-MEN’ package for all dads throughout the month of June. The offering for men consists of $100 off a XEOMIN hyperhidrosis treatment, a service that prevents sweat from under arm areas, with the purchase of a $50 gift card from BHRC.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

On June 16, the Downtown Grand is partnering with The American Cornhole League to host a double-elimination style tournament atop the Citrus Grand Pool Deck. The real-money tournament will be comprised of 64 teams. Each team will pay an $80 entry fee and compete for a tiered prize pool that pays out to the top 5 teams. Team registration begins at 4:30 p.m. on the casino floor.

COWABUNGA BAY

Cowabunga Bay waterpark is offering a weekend of fun for Dad. Spectacular Slide Nights kicks off with Friday movie nights and Saturday Fireworks Finale show. The park is open until 10pm.

CRAFTHAUS AND ETHEL M CHOCOLATES

Crafthaus and Ethel M Chocolates are teaming up for a beer and chocolate pairing event at CraftHaus Brewery. Enjoy a guided flavor journey with an Ethel M Chocolates Expert and owner of CraftHaus Brewery, Wyndee Forrest. There will be a brewery overview tour as well to see where the magic is brewed. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 16. $15-$25.

ESCAPE REALITY

Dad’s escape for free at Escape Reality. Plus, in recognition of their 1 year anniversary, all guests play for 50% in the month of June. Code: 1YEAR. Must book a reservation.

FANTASY AT LUXOR

In honor of Father’s Day, the lovely ladies of FANTASY at the Luxor Hotel and Casino will offer a complimentary 2018 “Black & White And Nude All Over” calendar and deck of cards to fathers who attend the 10:30 p.m. show on June 17. Following the performance, guests are invited to a meet and greet opportunity with the cast for photos and autographs.

GLOWZONE

Glow-in-the-Dark, Family Fun Center is thanking Dad and offering 2 hours of free playtime on Father’s Day, June 17!

LION HABITAT RANCH

Lion Habitat Ranch is offering $10 admission for Dad's. The habitat with more than 36 lions and a painting giraffe is opened 10 - 2pm Friday - Sunday.

PAHRUMP

Pahrump will have a variety of event in celebration of fathers this weekend. The Father's Day BBQ at Mountain Falls Golf Course will feature a day of golf, food and fun. Time is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16.

There will also be a poolside luau at Mountain Fall Golf Course starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

SPA AQUAE AT J.W. MARRIOTT

Sore and tired muscles are massaged with heating and cooling creams during the 19th Hole Massage to melt tight areas of the body and helps increase flexibility and reduces fatigue, leaving Dad refreshed and energized. The 80-minute massage is $145. Other offers include a 50-minute organic male facial for $105, an 80-minute Darling Clementine Body Treatment for $139, 50-minute Citruc C Facial for $105 and 50-minute Citrine Dream Pedicure for $54.

SPEEDVEGAS

Father’s day is a great opportunity for families to step outside of the norm and have some fun doing something they never thought they could. Give Dad the gift of SPEED and catch a ride with a professional coach around our wicked 1.5-mile racetrack; truly a ride to remember as you take on the Fastest Experience in Vegas!

Give him the gift of a SPEEDVEGAS Driving Experience and receive a FREE $100 Gift Card with the purchase of any $500 experience! This is your chance to make Dad's dream come true!

XCYCLE

Get fit with dad for Father’s Day! On June 17, XCYCLE Las Vegas will invite all riders to bring their dads for a ‘Dads and Doughnuts’ ride in celebration of the holiday, and all participants will be treated to a post-ride doughnut after the cycling class. Father’s Day classes will begin at 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Additionally, XENXEN Las Vegas will host family Father’s Day classes all day on June 17, where dads can bring their children or families to join them for a yoga class for any XENXEN class offered that day.



