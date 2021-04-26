Wetlands Park Friends expanding on Wetland goals

Wetlands Park Friends (Friends), a new nonprofit 501(3) organization that promotes conservation, awareness, and appreciation of Clark County Wetlands Park (Park) through its educational programs and activities, is broadening its scope to help the Park achieve its goals.

As state and county Covid lockdown restrictions loosen, Friends hopes Southern Nevadans will contemplate joining or donating to the organization, so more funds can be directed towards Park programs and activities.

At 2,900 acres, Clark County Wetlands Park is one of the largest urban wetlands in the Southwest and serves as a popular destination for hikers and bird watchers. More than 300 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles have been spotted in the park, including beavers, coyotes, bobcats, and snakes. Entry to the park is free and features more than 20 miles of trails, including six miles within the Nature Preserve.

The telephone number for Clark County Wetlands Park is (702) 455-7522.

Nature Center staff can be reached 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Nature Store is open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outdoor hours in the park are dawn to dusk.

It is recommended that visitors wear sunscreen, hats with a wide brim, sturdy closed-toe shoes, and bring plenty of water when walking the trails.