Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Curry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are thousands of children in foster care in Clark County.
Not all of them are available for adoption, but 7-year-old Curry is!
Curry will be 8 years old in a couple of months. He is in foster care now, but he fully understands what it means to be adopted.
Curry is big for his age, extremely smart, and would be a loving addition to the right home.
If you're interested, please call "Raise the Future" at 702-436-6335.
We've put the spotlight on more local children looking for adoptive families at ktnv.com/WednesdaysChild.