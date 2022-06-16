Wednesday's Child: 7-year-old Curry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are thousands of children in foster care in Clark County.

Not all of them are available for adoption, but 7-year-old Curry is!

Curry will be 8 years old in a couple of months. He is in foster care now, but he fully understands what it means to be adopted.

Curry is big for his age, extremely smart, and would be a loving addition to the right home.

If you're interested, please call "Raise the Future" at 702-436-6335.

