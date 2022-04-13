Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Damien

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Talking to teenagers often involves short answers and insights that are hard to come by.

Dave Courvoisier: "So, is there anything else I should tell people about Damien? What kind of a guy are you?"



Damien: "I'm a guy."

Joking aside, 13 Action News Anchor Dave Courvoisier was able to find one of Damien's likes. The 16-year-old loves basketball.

"He wants to be loved. He wants to be cared for," said Edwina, a specialist with the Clark County Department of Family Services. "He wants people to address him and respect him."

Like most kids growing up with the challenges of foster care, Damien is working on relationships.

He does well with one on one, and Edwina says, "He needs a lot of direction. He does really well when he has a structured environment, so that's what we're looking for."

"We're looking for a family that actually takes Damien under their control and loves him, speaks to him with a loving kindness," she added.

And Damien, too, has some thoughts about what it would be like to belong.

Dave: "Would you like to be adopted?"



Damien: "Sure!"



Dave: "Can you give me a reason why?"



Damien: "Yeah, I went to be adopted because I went to go home with my mom."



Dave: "Would it be nice to have a family?"



Damien: "Yeah, a kind of family today."



Dave: "What would you do with the family?"



Damien: "I'd play with my family, being nice to my family."

"Once you get to know Damien, he is the most loving affectionate person," said Edwina.

"Everything with Damien is a process, but it's totally doable. He's just a wonderful boy," she added.

Damien needs parents who will facilitate his love of sports. He's free and clear for adoption.

If you'd like to get started on the process to adopt Damien, call Raise the Future at 702-436-6335. Learn more on raisethefuture.org.

